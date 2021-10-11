Germany: Businesses Urge Incoming Govt To Make 'climate Neutrality' The Top Priority

Around 69 prominent corporations in Germany wrote an open letter to the incoming administration on Monday, urging them to put Germany on a clear and trustworthy route to climate neutrality within its first 100 days in office. Bayer, which is a Pharmaceutics company, along with ThyssenKrupp (a Multinational conglomerate company) and Puma (sportswear company) were among the signatories.

In last month's election, the centre-left Social Democrats narrowly defeated the conservative Union party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. They are set to meet with environmentalist party The Greens and pro-business party Free Democrats on Monday to talk about creating a coalition government.

Climate protection was the most important issue in the federal election

Michael Otto (board chairman of mail-order company Otto Group) and head of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organised the letter, said that climate protection was the most important issue in the federal election, and the parties must prioritise it in the new federal government.

Merkel's government said earlier this year that the country will reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, five years earlier than previously expected. Official estimates, however, suggest that Germany is falling behind on its greenhouse gas reduction targets, with emissions rebounding substantially in 2021 after a pandemic-related economic collapse.

The foundation wants the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad, according to the foundation's members,

The corporations are ready to play a key role in addressing climate change

The corporations said that the government must also seek to develop international standards for the global financial system and carbon-neutral products, pointing to the next United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow and Germany's leadership of the Group of Seven major countries next year.

They further said that they are ready to play a key role in addressing climate change. The companies stated that they call on the next German government to make climate neutrality the core economic priority of the next legislative session.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: Unsplash