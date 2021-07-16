Germany Calls On China To Allow Further Investigation Into Origins Of COVID-19

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on July 15, Thursday, called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue. While speaking during a visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Spahn said that more information was needed into the origins of the deadly virus that has killed more than 4,085,000 people. He also announced a US$307 donation to WHO’s ACT-Accelerator programme aimed at making COVID-19 vaccines and tests available across the globe.

"I call on China to make it possible for the investigations into the origins of COVID to be continued," Spahn said.

Wuhan lab leak theory

It is imperative to note that lab-leak theory, initially trotted out by former US President Donald Trump then dismissed as "highly unlikely" by a delayed World Health Organization mission to China, has resurfaced in recent months. China rejects the theory the virus may have emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan. It has instead accused the US of peddling "conspiracies" and politicising the pandemic.

But the intensifying probe into COVID-19 origins globally still holds relevance months after a previously undisclosed and controversial Wall Street report propelled conspiracies claiming three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care after they fell sick in November 2019. This was a month prior to Beijing's opening report of COVID-like symptoms in a patient. Fueling speculation on COVID-19 lab leak theory, the confidential US report read, "The US government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness”.

WHO calls on China for cooperation

Meanwhile, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that the investigations into the origins of COVID-19 in China are stalled by the lack of raw data on the earliest cases of coronavirus infections. WHO chief also called on China to be more transparent as little is known about the origin of COVID-19 in December 2019 even after the WHO-led team spent at least four weeks in and around the central city of Wuhan with the Chinese researchers. The 14-member team had said in March that the coronavirus had probably jumped from bats to humans through another animal.

Tedros told a news conference, “We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate...We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened”.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)

