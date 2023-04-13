Germany Can't Fulfil NATO Commitment For Troops, Military Equipment By 2024: Report

Germany is dramatically failing to live up to its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation [NATO] in terms of the troops and the equipment it can supply to bolster the Alliance's defence in Europe. A 14-page analysis dispatched by Germany's Inspector of the Army Alfons Mais to the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Army Corps General Carsten Breuer of the Bundeswehr Carsten Breuer in early March, suggests that Berlin's Olaf Scholz administration has listed the dearth of funding, and military aid to Ukraine among the top reasons why Berlin is failing to meet NATO's goal.

The defensive bloc is resourced via the direct and indirect contributions of its members NATO for deterrence and defence activities as well as military operations. All its allies equally contribute in terms of 2% funding, armed forces personnel and military equipment obligated under the North Atlantic Treaty's Article 5, which suggests an attack on one member state of the Alliance shall be considered as an attack against all. To support the operational running of the Alliance, the volume of the United States' defence contribution, in terms of solely the expenditure is approximately two-thirds of the defence spending of the Alliance as a whole.

Credit: UK gov/ commons library

A leaked memo from a top soldier, and an internal appraisal by the nation’s Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, accessed by the German press including the leading Bild newspaper, revealed that an armed division that Germany promised to NATO "isn’t fully ready for battle." Berlin regretted the current state of affairs of its military in the 14-page analysis that was discreetly labelled as the routine “leadership message". German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is facing increasing pressure to confront the Bundeswehr military's structural problems and ready a fully-equipped army division for NATO at least two years earlier than planned, by 2025.

Army 'wont be able to hold its own in high-intensity combat'

The internal document, which lists challenges surrounding the German Army's readiness, states that “the army will not be able to hold its own in high-intensity combat and will also only be able to fulfil its obligations to NATO to a limited extent," according to the Berlin-based paper. The commitment to provide Bundeswehr’s land forces for NATO by 2025 "remains unchanged," meanwhile, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry was quoted as saying.

The leaked analysis also suggests that Germany has communicated to NATO that the operational readiness of a second division which the Bundeswehr has to arrange from 2027 is "unrealistic". German Army division will “not be sufficiently equipped with large-scale equipment in 2027," the Army Inspector told the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr. It would not even be possible to accumulate the army’s assets and fully equip the division by 2025 for Alliance, Inspector of the Army Alfons Mais said, adding that the funding and supply of military equipment to Ukraine is “clearly noticeable reduction in [German] army’s operational readiness”.

Credit: @GermanyinUSA

For instance, a German tank division that was supposed to be a part of the new unit suffered a staff shortage of 21% last month, in March. The Army lacks the advanced equipment, which “will not be sufficiently available in the foreseeable future”, Inspector Mais said in the documents, cited by Bild. While Berlin understands the prioritisation of its obligations to NATO, the challenges of the military hardware and men weren't just confined to one unit but the entire military, Mais noted, stressing that “despite all efforts, the division will only be able to produce a limited combat readiness in 2025.”.

Exercise #RisingBull slowly comes to an end. Every exercise needs a lot of material and we are able to move it – by land, to water or by train. While some wheeled vehicles #deploy back by road to #eFP BG’s🇱🇹 home base, the tracked vehicles are loaded onto trains. #KeepRolling! https://t.co/FCZljhNehp pic.twitter.com/gY8l4awCpa — NATO eFP Battle Group Lithuania (@efp_lithuania) April 11, 2023

Bundestag’s commissioner for the armed forces, Eva Hoegl, had previously told Bild am Sonntag that the German Army lacks basic personal equipment to fight a war and is facing severe shortages of ammunition. “Without munitions, it’s all nothing,” Hoegl said. Furthermore, she asked the German government to focus on replenishing the arms depots, particularly during the heightened security risks across the European region from the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine. She launched a scathing attack on the German government for its inaction saying that the officials "dragged their feet on the topic [of military replenishment] for years". Hoegl underscored the sorry state of affairs among the German troops deployed elsewhere in Europe, such as in Lithuania, where she notes they conduct military drills without bulletproof jackets or proper munition.