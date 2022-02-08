Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz To Visit Russian President Putin In Kremlin

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday asserted that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he would also travel to Moscow in the near future. "That is planned soon," German chancellor Scholz informed public broadcaster ZDF. It is being reported that Scholz will travel to Kyiv as well as Moscow on February 14 and 15 to hold talks with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions on both sides and pursue a diplomatic path forward.

The announcement comes as Germany has been censured for its softer stance on the Ukrainian crisis, which the geopolitical experts attribute to Berlin’s energy dependence on Russia and Nord 2 pipeline.

Earlier at a press conference in Washington during his trip to the United States, Olaf said that Germany and US are "absolutely united" on the prospect of sanctions on Moscow should the Russian leader Vladimir Putin invade Kyiv. Chancellor Olaf reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the integration of the Western Balkans into European institutions. Olaf stressed that Germany is committed to realizing Europe that is “whole, free, and at peace,” according to the joint statement issued by the Republic of Germany and Washington.

Chancellor Olaf rejects disputes about Germany's stance on Ukrainian crisis

Olaf Scholz has been disputing Germany’s stance and claims that it is an unreliable NATO partner. "Our allies know exactly what they have in us,” said the German chancellor at the press conference. While he iterated that he supports pursuing diplomatic talks with Russia to simmer down the border tensions, he also threatened Russia with economic sanctions if it invaded Ukraine. Olaf categorically rejected reports that his Social Democrats (SPD) has been disunited over the Ukraine issue and has suffered a fallout.

"I think it's clear that we only act together with our allies and therefore we're talking about a common European position and a common NATO position," the German chancellor stated at the conference. This is "a strong and calm and clear answer” said Scholz. Washington had earlier stressed that Germany is “highly valued” as a station for American troops. The United States and Germany are working in “lockstep” to deter Russia’s “aggression” said the US president Joe Biden in a speech at the White House. “We’re working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe and to address the challenges posed by China and to promote stability in the Western Balkans,” Biden asserted as he hosted his German counterpart in Washington.