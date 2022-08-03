Germany Chancellor Scholz Warns Russia's Gazprom Might Not Adhere To Gas Supply Contracts

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that the country should expect that "supply contracts will not be honoured" by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, even if gas supplies restart through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Russian energy giant has significantly reduced gas supply by 20% via Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing technical issues in the turbine. Earlier, the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 was operating at 40% of its capacity. Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline.

The German Chancellor stated that there were no technical, legal, or sanctioned barriers preventing the delivery of the turbine to Russia. He also looked over a pipeline turbine that had recently undergone maintenance in Canada. “The turbine is perfect. Its installation can be done immediately. It’s ready to go. And by the way, in the world we live in today, it’s a very simple thing to transport it. It’s just a matter of saying, ‘Please send it," Scholz stated as per the Associated Press (AP). Earlier this year, Siemens Energy, a German partner, sent the turbine to Canada for maintenance.

Russia uses false technical justifications to hike gas prices: Germany

The repaired turbine is supposed to be placed in September, according to the German government, which also claimed that Russia is using false technical justifications as a political ploy to increase gas prices. Meanwhile, the turbine is currently kept at a Siemens Energy facility in Mulheim a der Ruhr - a city in Western Germany. Gazprom's frequent cuts in gas supply have also raised concerns that Russia might further reduce the supply in an attempt to gain political leverage over Europe, which has imposed several sanctions on Moscow. Further, Scholz pointed out that the gas used for power industries, heat homes, and producing electricity is exempted from the EU sanctions.

EU vows to wean itself off Russian gas

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has cut off gas supplies to several countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe. Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. Meanwhile, Joseph Borrell, the high representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, stated that the block has pledged to wean itself off Russian natural gas in the coming years. According to him, members of the bloc have also realized that they were relying too much on Russian gas.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Shutterstock/@olafscholz/Instagram