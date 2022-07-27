Germany: Citizens Rush To Buy Gas Cylinders, Oil Heaters Amid Russian Gas Blockade

Citizens in Germany flocked in panic to buy gas cylinders and oil coolers from hardware stores as fears intensified that Russia was planing to cut off the gas supply in a retaliatory move to the US led EU sanctions. "The current situation is similar to the shortage of toilet paper in early 2021, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," German newspaper Spiegel reported.

Berlin government officials have blamed Russia's President Vladimir Putin for the latest energy crisis in Europe, saying that Russia has waged a "psychological and energy war" on Europe.

"Putin is trying to intimidate the EU political community and ensure sustainable destabilization,” Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

EU member states to cut off their gas use by 15%

As the European Union’s head office rolled out a proposal for the EU member states to cut off their gas use by 15% over the coming months, the German hardware store chains witnessed sudden spike in the oil-filled radiators, convection heaters, stoves, as well as firewood, bottled propane and pellets ahead of the harsh winters.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck had earlier announced that he will introduce additional measures to conserve the energy as Moscow prepares to shrink the gas supplies to the bloc even further.

German authorities also asserted that they will allocate billions of dollars to implement alternate measures to reduce the reliance on the import of gas from Russia's state corporations. Berlin is planning to increase its natural gas reservoirs by a whopping 95% by November 1, expecting that it could be hit by storages by about 75% in September, which will skyrocket to 85% by the start of October.

Berlin has also started pumping gas from underground storage facilities (UGS), according to the data published by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), fearing that Russian energy giant Gazprom will halt the total export. But Kremlin earlier denied that it is halting the gas to Europe, saying that Russia's state corporation Gazprom has been supplying "as much gas as possible" to the EU.

Press Secretary of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, iterated that it would be "wrong" to consider linking the reduced volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe with sanctions. Peskov's remarks came as Russia reduced the gas supply to the EU, making the export much costlier and harder for the bloc to fill up the storage ahead of harsh winters.