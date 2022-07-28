Germany Claims Russia Engaging In ‘power Play’ As Gazprom Reduces Supply By 20%

Germany has accused Russia of "power play" over energy supply as Russian energy giant Gazprom has reduced the delivery of gas to Europe. Gazprom on Monday, 25 July, announced that it will cut down the supply of gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to about 20% of the pipeline's total capacity. German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffman has asserted that they are witnessing "power play" and stressed that "we won't allow ourselves to be impressed by that," The Guardian reported.

Christiane Hoffman stated that the turbine has been serviced and added that the supply contracts were not being followed currently. The network data from the gas transfer station in Lubmin has revealed that only about 17m kilowatt hours of gas was received between 8 am to 9 am in comparison to more than 27m kilowatt hours of gas which arrived between 6 am to 7 am, as per the Guardian report. Earlier on 25 July, the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection said that there was "no technical reason" for the reduction in gas supply through Nord Stream 1. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Germany's Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection stressed that they are "closely monitoring" the situation along with the Federal Network Agency and the gas crisis team.

Zur Ankündigung von #Gazprom: Nach unseren Informationen liegt kein technischer Grund für eine Reduktion der Gaslieferungen durch #NordStream1 vor. Das BMWK beobachtet die Lage in engem Austausch mit der @bnetza und dem Krisenteam Gas sehr genau. #NS1 #Versorgungssicherheit (1/2) — Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz (@BMWK) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Kremlin hoped that the repaired Nord Stream turbine will be returned and made operational "sooner rather than later." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday, 27 July, said there is an issue with the turbines, TASS reported. Peskov said that the turbines have not arrived yet and there is an issue with another turbine. He blamed European Union's sanctions against Russia for "complicating" the situation and added that all the repairing and servicing work would have been carried out regularly without restrictions.

Gazprom announces reduction in gas supply

On July 25, Gazprom announced that "the daily throughput" of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will be up to 33 million cubic meters from 27 July at 7 am (Moscow time). The announcement regarding a reduction in the supply of gas comes after the Russian energy giant raised questions about the return of repaired equipment and the documents received from Siemens. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Gazprom said that the issues regarding the sanctions imposed by the EU and UK remain "unsolved" for the firm. It said that Siemens needs to give a prompt response in providing required documents and clarifications regarding the matters.

Image: AP