Germany Commits To Enhancing Efforts To Evacuate People From Afghanistan

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan led to an exodus of the international community that had settled there on various humanitarian and diplomatic endeavours. After the Taliban gained control over the war-torn nation, nations have been working to evacuate their citizens. In the latest development, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has committed to enhancing their efforts in order to evacuate thousands of former local employees and others in need of protection in Afghanistan.

Annalena Baerbock informed that the government had promised to evacuate over 15,000 people from Afghanistan, who are still in the war-torn nation. She further revealed that about 135 German citizens are remaining in Afghanistan and insisted, “You have not been forgotten.” The new German Foreign Minister noted that they have agreed on a plan needed by the government to enhance their measures for the evacuation of people particularly needed for women and girls. She insisted, "The situation is most difficult for women and girls who are particularly at risk."

#Afghanistan: „Die Bundesregierung ist entschlossen, nicht wegzuschauen, sondern zu handeln, und zwar schnell. In diesem Sinne lege ich heute einen ersten Aktionsplan mit konkreten Schritten vor, mit denen wir jetzt beginnen können.“ AMin @ABaerbock



👉https://t.co/q1CjXNe6k6 — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) December 23, 2021

Germany to accelerate Afghanistan evacuation efforts

Germany FM pointed out that for speeding up their efforts they are required to hold talks with three of Afghanistan’s neighbours, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in order to open a route out of Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover, the German authorities have so far facilitated the evacuation of around 10,000 people. They have evacuated 5,300 people on military flights and around 5,000 people had been taken out through other means. She asserted that the government has no plans to recognise the Taliban caretaker government. Baerbock said, “there is absolutely no reason to politically upgrade the Taliban’s de facto government in any way,” as per AP.

Furthermore, the foreign minister mentioned that they will continue their efforts with Pakistan and Qatar. Annalena Baerbock informed that they will decrease the bureaucratic hurdles in order to facilitate the entry of Afghans who are particularly at risk to Germany. She highlighted that they need to expand humanitarian aid to avoid "humanitarian catastrophe". She underscored that the humanitarian aid given by the German government is distributed by the UN and other independent organizations to ensure that aid reaches the people who need it the most.

