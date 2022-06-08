Last Updated:

Germany: 'Confession Letter' Found In Car That Rammed Into Pedestrians In Berlin: Report

In the latest development pertaining to Germany's road accident, an apparent "confession letter" has reportedly been found in the crashed car.

In the latest development pertaining to Germany's road accident, an apparent "confession letter" has reportedly surfaced in the car which rammed into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday. The accident resulted in the death of one person whereas 9 others received severe injuries.

"This was by no means an accident - someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer," an investigator to the incident told German daily Bild, Sky News reported. However, Iris Spranger, the city's state interior minister has refuted the claims of the confession letter, stating that placards were found in the vehicle.

Scottish-American actor John Barrowman, who was at the spot, said that he saw a dead person lying covered up in the middle of the road. "The car rammed into the pavement by Levi's store and the bank, then went onto the street, hit the person and killed him on the spot," he told Sky News. He further stated that prima facie it looks the accident was intentional. "We are no experts but this looks intentional - by the way the car went on the pavement. You could see the car had zig-zagged on and off the pavement on the way down," Barrowman remarked. 

29-year-old German-Armenian driver detained

According to Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams, the incident occurred near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping avenue in the western region of the German capital, Berlin. He further stated that the car's suspected driver was apprehended later. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or if the driver rammed the car into the crowd intentionally, Dams stated.

Meanwhile, another police spokesperson, Thilo Cablitz, said that the driver rammed the car into pedestrians around 10:30 a.m. (local time) before getting back on the road and crashing into a shop window. The driver has been identified as a 29-year-old German-Armenian who has been residing in Berlin. According to a fire department official, out of nine, at least five people have suffered life-threatening injuries.

