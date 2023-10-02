Germany Decides To Back Chinese Aid Bank Despite Concerns Raised By Canada

In a move that underscores diverging strategies within the Group of Seven (G7), Germany has announced its continued support for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a Chinese state-backed development bank. This decision comes despite Canada's earlier move to freeze its ties with the AIIB, citing concerns over Beijing's influence within the institution.

The announcement was made following a meeting between German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Frankfurt on Sunday. The AIIB, which ranks as the world's second-largest multilateral development bank, behind the World Bank, has become a focal point of disagreement within the G7.

Canada suspended ties with AIIB in June

Canada's Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, had declared in June that her country would suspend all interactions with the AIIB pending a government review. This decision was motivated by allegations made by a former Canadian top executive at the bank. The former executive had reported instances of what he described as "communist dominance" within the institution since its establishment in 2016. The AIIB has strongly denied these allegations.

Germany remains committed to AIIB, states German Finance Minister

During their meeting, Lindner conveyed Germany's commitment to the AIIB and its mission. This support is seen as significant, given Germany's status as one of the AIIB's founding members. The joint statement issued after the meeting emphasized the intention to "strengthen coordination and comprehensive cooperation" between Germany and China regarding the AIIB.

The statement further outlined the shared goal of ensuring that the AIIB operates in accordance with international standards and becomes an institution integrated into the global architecture. Both nations expressed their dedication to enabling the AIIB to better serve the sustainable development needs of its member countries.

This move by Germany highlights the varying approaches adopted by G7 member states in their dealings with China and Chinese-led institutions. As diplomatic relations continue to evolve in a complex geopolitical landscape, such differences are likely to remain a topic of discussion among G7 nations.