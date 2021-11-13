Germany Declares Bucharest As Open Ghetto; Holocaust Survivors To Get Compensation

The Israeli Social Equality Ministry stated that the German government has declared Bucharest, Romania's capital, as an "open ghetto" on Saturday, as per the reports of the Jerusalem Post. Last year, the German government announced the recognition of 27 Romanian and Bulgarian cities as open ghettos, with the exception of Bucharest, Romania's capital, which has been delayed until now.

Following Germany's acknowledgement, nearly 3,000 Holocaust survivors from Bucharest will get compensation ranging from NIS 150,000 to NIS 200,000, totalling NIS 450-600 million. Additionally, around 2,000 widows and widowers of Holocaust survivors born in Romania are likely to be entitled to compensation from the German government, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Meirav Cohen on the achievement

Negotiations with Germany's Finance Ministry for the status of Bucharest as an open ghetto were led by a delegation of officials from the Israeli Social Equality and Foreign Ministries, chaired by Social Equality and Pensions Minister Meirav Cohen. According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Meirav Cohen on the achievement and thanked the German government for its commitment to Holocaust survivors. He said that it is their moral obligation to support Holocaust survivors and their families and to care for their quality of life.

The designation of Bucharest as an open ghetto allows thousands of Holocaust survivors who have yet to be compensated for their experiences during the Holocaust to begin receiving monthly compensation from Section 2 of the Claims Conference Fund, according to the Limited Times. Those who worked in Bucharest will be eligible for an additional monthly allowance from the German Social Security Institute, which is the German equivalent of the National Insurance Institute.

The benefit received by the deceased will be paid to the heirs

The heirs of people who worked in Bucharest and died after June 2002 will be eligible to file a claim with the German Social Security Institute on behalf of the deceased. The benefit received by the deceased will be paid to the heirs in the form of a single retroactive award, which is the amount to which the deceased was entitled until the date of death. According to the Limited Times, the seekers might take the help of a lawyer who specialises in exercising the rights of Holocaust survivors or heirs in order to make the most of the rights they deserve as survivors or heirs.

Image: AP