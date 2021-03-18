Germany Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspension, Says 'concerns Are Being Taken Seriously'

Amid global scepticism, the German government defended its decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it was based on expert advice. According to AP, government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said that while she understood some might be worried by the move, it should be seen as a sign that "trust in our control mechanisms is justified". “That’s why this step could also strengthen trust” in the vaccines, she added.

Demmer said, “Concerns are taken seriously and examined. And as soon as these concerns are cleared up a vaccine can be used again without hesitation”. READ | EC president criticises AstraZeneca deliveries

In a separate statement, a spokesman for the Health Ministry also said that Germany would rely on the EMA decision for how to proceed. Hanno Kautz said that it is clear that the EMA decision is binding and the officials will follow the its decision as well. It should be nothed that nations including Italy, France Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia have already suspended the use of vaccine amid safety concerns.

EU regulator urges govts to continue using AstraZeneca vaccine

However, the European’s Union’s drug regulator has urged the governments to continue the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca as more and more countries showed scepticisms towards the jabs. The European Medical Association (EMA), stressed that there was “no indication” the vaccine shots caused blood clots. In addendum, it stressed that the coronavirus infection was still on the rise, and any suspension in vaccine use could not only result in greater loss of lives but also fuel the already prevalent vaccine hesitancy.

AstraZeneca has also defended its coronavirus vaccine, saying that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in vaccine recipients but a lower number than in the general population. In a statement, AstraZeneca insisted that its vaccine was safe and added that the company’s safety data showed zero evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or any in a particular country from the jab.

