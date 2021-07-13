Germany Doesn't Intend To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination, Announces Angela Merkel

Germany has no plans to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rule, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on July 12, Monday. At the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, she said, the country shall not follow its neighbour France and other countries and rush into the process. Instead, as a slow start to the vaccine promotion campaign, Merkel wants to "speed up" the drive eventually.

While addressing the media at RKI, she informed that Germany has fully vaccinated 42.6percent of the adults during summer. Furthermore, at least 58.8 percent have been vaccinated at least once. However, the German government witnessed a comparatively low vaccination demand on July 12. Vaccines are more than the people who want to get vaccinated, Merkel said at RKI.

According to Saarland University genetics specialist and a member of German Ethics Council Wolfram Henn, Germany would need to get 80 percent of its population vaccinated to prevent the Delta Variant infection and surge of the fourth wave. He urged the teachers and educators to get jabbed as a part of "special responsibility towards the people entrusted to them and their families," Henn told Bild daily.

French President Emmanuel Macron on July 12 announced mandatory vaccination for healthcare staff and retirement homemakers from September. Greece, Italy, and Britain have also followed similar steps to protect the citizens against the Delta Variant and the sudden arrival of the fourth wave. Contradictorily, Merkel assured that she wants to "gain trust" of the people and not impose decisions on the population. People should become ambassadors for the vaccine from their own experience, she said at RKI.

Map of cases

Germany has seen a considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases since June 12. An average of 600 cases was recorded in June, with the lowest of 341 cases on June 28. The German capital Berlin has to record 499 cases from June 29-July 12. Similarly, Hamburg has recorded 377cases. However, Bavaria crossed a total of 1678 cases during the same span. So far, the country has recorded 37.4 lakh cases and 91,774 deaths.