Germany Evacuates 13,000 Residents After World War II-era Bomb Found In Dusseldorf

The people of the German city of Düsseldorf were asked to evacuate their homes temporarily after a World War II-era bomb was found, said firefighters on August 7 (night). At least 13,000 people have been residing in the city, as per the German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW). The bomb manufactured in the US reportedly weighs 500 kilograms.

As soon as the city authorities were aware of the situation, the necessary actions were executed by them. According to the firefighters, they are expected to defuse the bomb overnight. Police cordoned off the area up to a 500-meter radius from where the bomb was recovered.

Meanwhile, local schools opened their doors for the residents. Following the incident, operations of several trains and local buses were halted. Hundreds of bombs left over from the two World Wars are still buried in Germany, as per multiple news reports.

Thousands of WWII bombs still left unexploded

Even 78 years after WWII ended, the ground in many German cities is riddled with unexploded bombs that are constantly discovered at construction projects and other excavations. According to the German news outlet, over 13,000 people were forced to evacuate in Frankfurt after a similar-sized British bomb was dug up in 2020.

In December 2021, a WWII-era bomb exploded at a construction site in Munich, in which four people were injured. According to the media reports, some explosions even took place at the time of defusing them. In June 2010, while defusing the World War era bomb, three demolition workers died and two people were seriously injured. While a man was killed at a highway construction site in Aschaffenburg in 2006, a bomb exploded at a construction site in Berlin in 1994, killing three construction workers.