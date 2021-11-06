Germany Expands Booster Vaccine Programme As Country Sees 'concerning COVID Spike'

Daily COVID cases record was set for the second consecutive day in Germany, prompting the German health officials to warn that the country is experiencing an extremely concerning spike in COVID cases. The health department expanded the booster vaccine programme to all adults.

On Friday, more than 37,000 new cases were reported, up by 3,000 over the previous day's figure, which was the worst rate since the pandemic began, as per the reports of CNN.

In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday that everyone in the country will be eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose. At a news conference, Spahn warned reporters that the country's fourth coronavirus wave is now in full swing.

People who refuse to be vaccinated will face harsher penalties

According to CNN, Jens Spahn also warned that people who refuse to be vaccinated will face harsher penalties. At a news conference on Thursday, Spahn stated that during the G20 summit in Rome, he was asked for his vaccination certificate more than four times in a single day. The German Health Minister also stated that they are facing the pandemic of unvaccinated people.

On Thursday, Germany's Disease and Control Centre, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), classified current events as extremely concerning and upped its risk rating for unvaccinated people from 'high' to 'very high', according to CNN.

Around 67% of Germans have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Germany's fresh wave coincides with an increase in Delta variant cases across Europe, with the situation particularly concerning in the continent's east, where vaccination coverage is normally lower.

Europe accounts for more than half of all global cases in the last week

Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Division, stated that it is critical to remember that Europe accounts for more than half of all global cases in the last week, according to CNN. He believed that it is a warning shot for the rest of the globe to see what's going on in Europe despite the fact that vaccines are available.

Image: PTI