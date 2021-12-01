Germany: Explosion Of WWII-era Bomb Near Rail Construction Site Injures 3 People In Munich

The Munich Fire Department announced that three individuals were hurt in an explosion near Munich's major railway station, Donnersbergerbrucke on Wednesday. Authorities suspect a previously detonated World War II bomb was responsible for the explosion. Because the explosion occurred on a bridge that all trains in and out of the station pass through, Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail operator has suspended service as a precaution, as per the reports of DW News.

The cause of the explosion near the Donnersbergerbruecke station was not immediately known. However, according to a statement issued on Twitter by Deutsche Bahn, the blast was caused by the unintentional detonation of a WWII-era aerial bomb. According to the news agency DPA, police stated they had no immediate sign of foul play. The site is on the way to Munich's central station, which is about a half-mile to the east. It is one of Germany's busiest routes.

Munich Police Announcement

Munich police took to Twitter and informed details about the incident. It warned everyone that a construction project is underway near the Donnersbergerbrücke and urged people to be cautious around the area. They also stated that their colleagues arrived at the location. After the explosion, the Munich police announced the news stating that an explosion occurred near the Donnersbergerbrucke during the construction. They further stated that their specialists have already arrived at the location and that there is no threat outside of the danger zone, which was immediately sealed off and also announced that they have temporarily closed to train traffic.

In the following tweet, they announced that the trunk line is also obstructed due to its use at Donnersbergerbrucke. They are unsure how long the closures will be in effect. They also disclosed that an aircraft bomb was the reason for the explosion. Three people were injured. The police personnel are reportedly present in the area and providing all possible help.

2,000 tonnes of live bombs are unearthed in Germany every year

Every year, more than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs are unearthed in Germany, more than 70 years after WWII ended. Officials believe that some bombs are buried six metres underground.



(With Inputs from AP and Agencies)

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image