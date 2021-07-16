Germany Floods: Merkel Says 'her Heart Goes Out To Victims' As Death Toll Crosses 60

Germany has experienced the worst catastrophe since World War II. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her heart 'grieves' for the victims of the flood. "I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster," Merkel said as she expressed shock at the grim situation. About 59 people in Germany and 9 in Belgium have died in the devastating floods.

Shocking to see the devastating flooding across Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium.



My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. The UK is ready to provide any support needed in the rescue and recovery effort. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 15, 2021

The German Chancellor also added that the quantum of damage is difficult to measure currently and the "full extent of the tragedy" could only be analysed in the upcoming days. Merkel was speaking alongside United States President Joe Biden.

Biden too paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the catastrophe. "Our hearts go out to the families who've lost loved ones," he said. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took Twitter to express his grief for the victims of flood. Johnson offered "support" for recovery and rescue operations.

The devastation

As many as 68 people are reportedly dead and approximately 1300 missing after heavy rain and floods ravaged Europe, especially Germany and Belgium. Residents of the assisted living facility for disabled people and firefighters involved with rescue operations were declared dead after flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, reported AP. The gushing streams washed away cars and caused buildings to collapse in the western cities. Authorities have declared an emergency in the region after days of heavy rainfall that also affected large parts of western and central Germany, as well as neighboring countries, causing widespread damage.

As many as four people died in Ahrweiler county and fifty were trapped in the roofs of their houses, informed Koblenz Police. Immediate evacuation has been ordered by the Rhine-Sieg county authorities in several villages below the Steinbachtal reservoir, fearing severe damage to the dam leading to breakage. Rail connections across the country have been suspended due to submerged rail tracks leaving large parts of North-Rhine Westphalia isolated. According to the German Weather department, the rains are said to continue until Thursday, causing severe hindrances to rescue operations.

(Input: AP)