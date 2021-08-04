Germany Floods: Public Prosecutors To Investigate Admin Failure; Merkel Govt Mulls Probe

Following the death of hundreds of people due to severe floods, German prosecutors on Monday stated that they were looking for grounds to investigate probable failure by the government in alerting people causing deaths in western Germany in the month of July.

German prosecutors to investigate government's loopholes on alerting civilians

At least 180 people were killed in severe floods that wrecked towns in western Germany. The disaster provoked people to inquire whether authorities had done their best to warn residents about the disaster ahead of time. According to the residents of two flood-hit towns, they were only 'warned shortly before' the floods had hit their place and that the information they received from authorities was 'vague.'

In a statement, the office of Germany's public prosecutor maintained that it was investigating whether to start preliminary proceedings on 'negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm as the result of possibly failed or delayed warnings or evacuations of the population.'

According to the statement by the German prosecutor, pieces of evidence in the case could include police reports on the deaths of 12 people in a care facility in the town of Sinzig, as well as news reports of the disaster, that many considered 'vague.'

German government faces backlashes

Meanwhile, the government and state officials faced backlashes from people citing that they had not done enough to warn locals in the hard-hit areas. German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer said, "It would be completely inconceivable for such a catastrophe to be managed centrally from any one place, noting that it was the state authorities' responsibility."

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) defending its crisis management, stated that local authorities failed to pass on its warnings about the flooding. Some state officials have, however, admitted that their response to the crisis could have been better, but ultimately said they did what they could do.

To avert future mishaps, govt to issue mobile phone text alerts

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had last week said that Germany will be issuing mobile phone text alerts in the future to inform citizens of approaching dangers. Existing emergency notification systems in Germany include sirens, radio, and a smartphone app called NINA.

A total of 26 people are still missing after torrents of water ripped through towns and villages, destroying bridges, roads, railways, and houses in the region's worst flooding disaster in living memory.

(Image Credit: AP )