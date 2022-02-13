Germany: Frank-Walter Steinmeier Re-elected As President; Vows To Fight For Democracy

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on February 13, was re-elected as German President, for another five years. Soon after the announcement of the special parliamentary assembly elections on Sunday, the 66-year-old vowed to heal the wounds left by the coronavirus and fight the enemies of democracy. Notably, the president was elected with a big majority by a special assembly on Sunday. In Germany, a president is elected by the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier re-elected for 2nd term

"My responsibility is for all the people who live in our country. Non-partisan, yes — but I am not neutral when it comes to the cause of democracy. Whoever fights for democracy will have me on his side. Whoever attacks it will have me as an opponent," AP quoted Steinmeier as saying in a speech to the special assembly after accepting his election.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the Russian-Ukraine tensions, the president blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin and added, "We are in the midst of the danger of a military conflict, a war in Eastern Europe — Russia bears the responsibility for this."

"Russia’s troop buildup cannot be misunderstood. It is a threat to Ukraine and it is supposed to be one,” he added. “But the people there have a right to live without fear and threat, to self-determination and sovereignty. No country in the world has the right to destroy that — and whoever tries to do so, we will answer you decisively," added the newly re-elected president.

Steinmeier vows to help heal wounds created by COVID pandemic

Further, Steinmeier said he would continue to work on strengthening democracy in Germany and added the country would fight the upcoming challenges with great confidence. He also vowed to help heal wounds created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let us not underestimate the strength of democracy. But let us also not underestimate the challenges it faces. Opponents of democracy, from without and within, are sowing doubts during this pandemic about our ability to act and our institutions, about free science and free media," said the president. Notably, ere first becoming president in 2017, he served two stints as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister and earlier was chief of staff to Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

