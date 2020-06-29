Germany Investigating 30,000 Suspects In Child Abuse Probe: Justice Minister

Germany has launched an investigation as part of its effort to unearth the widespread cases of child abuse in the country. Germany is investigating 30,000 unknown suspects and will set up a task force to strengthen the competence and to combat the pedophile network in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Minister of Justice of the state Peter Biesenbach, while talking to the press on June 29 said that the ministry wants to pull offenders and supporters of child abuse out of the anonymity of the Internet.

Attorney General Markus Hartmann of North Rhine-Westphalia said, "The perpetrators communicating in relevant forums perceive child abuse as 'normal' and find a huge group of like-minded people. The inhibitions decrease. And that is the criminally outstanding thing about this situation." Justice Minister said, " "We are tackling these challenges with the task force to be established at ZAC NRW from July 1st, 2020. We will strengthen the competence at the interface between law and technology in the pursuit of child abuse."

"The ZAC NRW will be activated nationwide in all cases in which the evaluation of evidence in cases of child abuse gives indications of links to the Internet, chat groups, messenger forums, and darknet boards," said JM Biesenbach about the new task force in NRW. If we want to actively combat child abuse online, we also have to talk about the legal regulations on the storage of data. One cannot do without the other," Justice Minister Biesenbach was quoted as saying by the ministry on Twitter.

Arrests made

Several cases of child abuse in the past 18 months have left the country shellshocked. Germany sentenced a 27-year-old soldier for 10 years in May this year out of the 70 suspects it has identified to date. Earlier this month, 11 people were arrested on the basis of images and videos seized from the 27-year-old perpetrator. 11 people were arrested on charges of child abuse and are accused of filming sexual acts with children.

