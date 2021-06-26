Last Updated:

Germany Knife Attack: Three Killed, Five Injured In Wuerzburg

Three people were killed while five others were injured in a stabbing attack in Germany's Wuerzburg. The suspect was shot in the thigh before being arrested.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Germany

Three people were killed while five others were injured in a stabbing attack on June 25 in Germany's Wuerzburg town. A man armed with a long knife went on a murderous spree. Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. The German authorities have shot the suspect in the thigh before he was arrested.

Knife attack in Wuerzburg

According to the police, his life was not in danger from his gunshot wound. The suspect was in psychiatric treatment before the attack and had been known to police, AP cited Bavaria’s top security official Joachim Herrmann as saying. Hermann said that the injured include a young boy, whose father was probably among the death. Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack. Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm (1500 GMT) to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city. Markus Soeder thanked the intervention of citizens in the incident. He wrote, "A big thank you and respect for the spirited intervention by many citizens, who confronted the suspected attacker in a determined way,” Soeder added. “And also to all first responders for their work at the scene."

germany
Germany

Herrmann cited a witness who alleged that the attacker had shouted the common Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is great", reported DW. Police is looking into the motivation for the attack. As per police, the suspect is not known to the police for crimes that "lean in the direction of Islamic extremism", reported DW. The videos of the incident went viral on social media, which seemed to confirm the stabbing attack around Weuerzberg's central Barbarossaplatz. Eyewitnesses captured the incident on their mobile phones.

READ | Germany preparing for 'next games' despite mixed Euro 2020

 

IMAGE: AP
Inputs from AP

READ | Merkel raises concern over Delta variant, says Europe and Germany still 'on thin ice'
READ | England and Germany to renew epic rivalry at Euro 2020
READ | Germany passes law to give descendants of Nazi victims citizenship
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND