Germany Lifts Travel Ban On Passengers From India, Four Other Nations Hit By Delta Variant

Germany will be lifting a ban on most travellers from five countries hit by the ‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19, including India and the UK from July 7, German envoy Walter J Lindner said. German public health agency the Robert Koch Institute informed that India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK will be removed from the country’s highest risk category of “virus variant areas” effective Wednesday. They will move into the second-highest category of “high-incidence areas”.

Promised to work hard on easing travel restrictions for travelers from IND and update you immediately. And voila: from tomorrow on GER is removing entry ban and easing travel rules for 5 countries where the Delta variant is widespread, including IND! Details soon on website.... pic.twitter.com/Agp4QFTSL6 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) July 6, 2021

Now, eleven countries - including Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Uruguay - are still on Germany's “virus variant area” list. The countries which have now been shifted to ‘high-incidence areas’ will be able to travel to Germany. Also, people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 or have taken both their vaccination doses don’t need to isolate or quarantine themselves on return or arrival. Others can cut short a mandatory 10-day quarantine by testing negative after five days.

It is worth noting that India was classified as a virus variant area at the end of April, followed by Nepal and the UK in May. Britain was later also joined by Russia, and Portugal, one of Germany’s partners in the European Union. According to AP, German officials have said that the listing would be reviewed as the proportion of infections caused by the Delta variant in the country rises.

Delta variant expected to ‘outcompete other variants’

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of COVID-19 was first detected in India. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Germany had to put a ban on the entry of people from India as well as from other virus variant countries. According to WHO, the new variant has been detected in at least 98 countries and is spreading faster than its past variants to become the more dominant strain.

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, the UN agency has warned that in the coming months the Delta variant will become the dominant variant of coronavirus globally. WHO warned that given the increase in transmissibility, the Delta variant is expected to “rapidly outcompete other variants” and “become the dominant variant over the coming months”. WHO noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant. But the world body added that the measures may need to be maintained for a longer period of time amid the spread of the highly transmissible strain.

(Image: Unsplash/Pixabay)