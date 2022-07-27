Germany: Lufthansa Cancels Almost All Its Flights As Ground Staff Calls For One-day Strike

In a recent development, German nation carrier Lufthansa announced the cancellation of almost all its flights at its key hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday. This comes amid a strike called by the airline's German ground staff, which is expected to affect tens of thousands of passengers in Europe. According to the airline, the strike has compelled the cancellation of as many as 345 flights in Munich and 678 flights in Frankfurt. "About 92,000 passengers will be affected by the Frankfurt cancellations and 42,000 by the Munich disruption," Lufthansa said in a statement, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the airline, passengers impacted will be contacted and rebooked on alternate flights when possible, however, it cautioned that there are very few seats available for this. Further, the company also stated that a few flights might also be delayed or cancelled on Thursday and Friday as a result of the strike. Notably, the ver.di service workers union called for a one-day strike on July 27 in order to put pressure on the airline to raise pay for nearly 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo divisions.

German workers union demands 9.5% pay hike from airline

The ver.di is demanding a 9.5% pay hike for this year and claimed that a settlement for an 18-month period offered by Lufthansa earlier in July falls far short of its demands. "This so-called warning strike in the middle of the peak summer travel season is simply no longer proportionate," stated Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa’s chief personnel officer. The strike by the workers union is scheduled to begin early on Wednesday and terminate on Thursday. According to reports, such "warning strikes," which usually last anywhere from a few hours to a day or two, are a regular strategy in German labour negotiations.

Strike comes amid surge in travel after two years of COVID restrictions

It is worth mentioning here that the strike comes at a time when staff shortages and growing travel demand are already causing chaos and long lineups for security checks at airports in Germany and across Europe. The mayhem for passengers across the continent has also risen as a result of strikes for higher pay by French airport staff and Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. As per reports, travel is seeing a surge this summer after two years of COVID restrictions, swamping airlines and airports that don't have enough staff after pandemic-era layoffs.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Pixabay/Representative