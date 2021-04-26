Germany 'may Have To Extend' Lockdown Until June To Stem B117 UK Variant Wave: Minister

Amid the stringent curbs on movement and a lockdown enforced, as COVID-19 cases in Germany shot up over the weekend, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the EU nation might have to extend the measure until June to bring infections under control. This despite the proposal passed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government that mandated uniform restrictions in areas of high COVID-19 spread, including total closures and systemic night curfews. However, in a statement to the German broadcaster, Bild am Sonntag, Scholz warned that Germany might be unable to lift restrictions and a lockdown will remain in place until the end of May. The European country is in the middle of its third wave of more virulent B117 UK variant and had since ramped up its nationwide vaccination drive to immunize its population. The SPD chancellor stated that those who are fully vaccinated can still expect some ease.

“If it is scientifically sufficiently proven" that certain groups of people are not contagious or that there is a low residual risk of further transmission, then many protective measures are no longer necessary and appropriate, “ Scholz separately told a German newspaper, Spiegel. He added, for the vaccinated population, relief and exceptions must be provided in the context of the statutory ordinance related to their fundamental rights. Furthermore, he urged the German citizens to adhere to the rules of the so-called Corona emergency brake, so that the country does not “ruin the chances of lifting restrictions after next four to six weeks.” As Germany, however, reopens the restaurants, cafes, football stadiums, and other public premises, Scholz said, people would have to adhere to strict mask protocol. He added, that there would be steps about when to visit these outlets, and who would be eligible.

"Germany needs to break this wave” of infections to get through this difficult, hopefully, final part of the pandemic marathon," Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying by AP.

'Courageous' reopening measures

Germany’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people surged to 166 as of Sunday, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Scholz told the German broadcaster that there was a need for a timetable on “how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won’t have to be revoked after just a few days.” He warned that the federal government must outline the courageous reopening measures with safe reopening plans for the citizens. Earlier Merkel’s government approved the bill for “emergency brake” with 342-250 for the plan, and 64 abstentions. “As hard as it is, as sick of it as we are, reducing contacts helps,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers, according to The Associated Press. “We are again seeing 5,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients and rising, with the age of the patients sinking,” Spahn said. “We want to avoid an overburdening of our health system, an overburdening that many of our neighbouring countries have experienced painfully.”