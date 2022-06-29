Germany: Missing 8-year-old Boy Found Alive In Sewer Eight Days After Disappearing

An 8-year-old boy has been found alive after remaining stuck for eight days in a sewer in Germany. The boy who has been identified as Joe went missing from his family garden in Oldenburg, Germany on 17 June. Police was carrying out a search operation to find the boy over the past few days. On Saturday, the boy was located after a passer-by heard a sound coming from a manhole, BBC News reported. The fire department and an emergency doctor reached the spot 10 minutes after receiving information.

The fire department officials lifted the manhole cover and a fireman went inside the sewer, which was about 300 meters away from the boy's house. The fireman rescued the 8-year-old boy from the sewer and he was taken to the hospital, Newsweek reported. The boy has been undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police has ruled out any foul play and stressed that Joe had crawled into the sewer on the day when he went missing.

Police locate Joe after receiving information from public: Johann Kuhme

Johann Kuhme, the police chief, said that they were able to locate Joe in a sewer system after receiving information from the public, as per the BBC News report. He said that "the most important thing is that" Joe is alive and has been taken to hospital where "he is in good hands." Police personnel from different departments were involved in the search operations which lasted for the past few days, according to the statement released by the police. Separately, police spokesperson Stephan Klatte informed that the boy was "hypothermic" and was having no significant injuries, as per the Newsweek report. Police is reportedly carrying out an investigation as to how the 8-year-old survived and how he became stuck in the storm drain sewer system in the area.

