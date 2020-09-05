Germany Mulling On Shortening COVID-19 Quarantine Period To 5 Days

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) said on Friday, September 4 that it supports reducing the quarantine period for suspected COVID-19 cases in Germany from 14 days to five days. Joachim Lang, the BDI Director-General was reported to have said in a statement that the main aim of the country should be to push its economic activity at the maximum possible level. According to the reports, the last few days saw a high-level discussion in Germany about the possible shortening of the quarantine period imposed to curb COVID-19 spread.

READ: Germany Witnesses 'anti-corona' March With Thousands Protesting Against COVID Restrictions

Germany likely to shorten quarantine period

German virologist Christian Drosten on Tuesday reportedly suggested that taking such a step in a podcast by a German broadcaster. Drosten acknowledged that his suggestion was close to the "pain threshold of epidemiology." In addition, no covid tests should be wasted during quarantine but people should only be tested once after the end of the period. Some politicians in Germany also publicly supported Drosten's suggestion.

READ: Merkel Says Germany Can Afford Economic Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The BDI urged the government to "work for EU-wide coordination and uniform implementation of shortened quarantine measures within the framework of the German EU Council Presidency."

At a press conference, German Federal Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert reportedly said it is crucial to conduct such debates and stressed that society was going through a "path of constant learning and constant reassessment."

Germany has recently witnessed people gathering to protest against the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the German government. Reports by international media suggest that around 38,000 people took part in the peaceful demonstrations. The protest had been organised by a group 'Lateral Thinking 711' as it thinks that COVID-19 restrictions violate the basic rights provided to the people by the constitution of Germany.

READ: Germany Ends Virus Tests For Returnees From Risk Areas

READ: Germany: 300 People Arrested As 'anti-corona' Protests Erupt Against COVID-19 Restrictions

With ANI inputs