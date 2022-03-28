In the wake of the Russian war against Ukraine, Germany is expected to strengthen its missile defence to deter any unforeseen threats posed by Moscow. Speaking to ARD broadcaster on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed that he is looking into ways to bolster Berlin's missile defence systems by acquiring new additions such as the Israeli Iron Dome. However, Scholz did not divulge details about potential discussions or consultations on the issue, Sputnik reported.

"This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing and for good reason," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ARD. "We need to be aware that we have a neighbor who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests.”

Scholz's remarks come after a Berlin-based publisher reported that the Chancellor and Inspector-General of the Bundeswehr, Eberhard Zorn, had discussed possibilities to purchase the Arrow 3 (Hetz 3) missile defence from Israel. Such a purchase is expected to cost some 2 billion euros to Germany and put an anti-ballistic missile system into service in 202t, as per Bild. Thanks to strong radar, the system could intercept ballistic missile threats over Poland, Romania and the Baltics. "We can put the 'Iron Done over neighbouring countries. We would then play a key role for the security of Europe," said German parliamentarian Andreas Schwarz

Anti-missile system 'will protect against threat from Russia': Schwarz

The missile defence system could be funded from the increased spending on defence purchases, which earlier Scholz said would be raised by at least 2%, i.e. adding 100 billion euros earmarked for its defence budget. Seconding Scholz's comments, Schwarz, who is a member of the budget committee Andreas, also reckoned that missile defence systems would protect Germany better "against the threat from Russia." For this, "we need a Germany-wide missile defence shield quickly," Schwarz added to his statement. Referring to the long-range missile deterrent Arrow 3, he said, "it is a good solution."

Germany open to options

However, the Israeli Iron Dome is one of the options in play from which Germany is currently deciding. Alternatives also include a US-manufactured THAAD missile shield and the Israeli-made Arrow 3 system. The additional anti-missile systems are deemed necessary since the 12 Patriot air-defence missiles "can not protect the entire country," said Marcus Faber, spokesperson for Germany's Free Democratic Party, a parliamentarian aide to Scholz. Although no decision has been finalised yet, he added.

As per reports, on acquiring the new systems, they will be installed in three sites across Germany. The monitored data will be transmitted to a central site with 24x7 threat vigilance by German soldiers. After years of under-spending on defence equipment, this purchase would come at a time when Germany seems to be shaken by Russian assault on a European ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine.

(Image: AP)