Germany Mulls Containing Inflation Worse Than 1960s- 70s; 'Will Not Be Over In Few Months'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said that Germany would have to act quickly to tackle the “historic” surge in the cost of living, and the inflation, which he compared with the crisis in 1960s and 70s. Olaf chaired a meeting convened by the German employers, unions and the Bundesbank to discuss ways to provide the relief to the customers from the worst inflation witnessed since half the century.

"The current crisis will not be over in a few months," Scholz told the Bundestag. “The prices for energy and other everyday goods are rising sharply. Everyone notices," furthermore he added at the meeting of the so-called "Concerted Action" attended by Chairwoman of the German Trade Union Federation Yasmin Fahimi, and Employer President Rainer Dulger among others.

"We have to be prepared that this situation will not change in the foreseeable future. In other words, we are facing a historic challenge," Scholz said during the meeting held on Monday afternoon, according to German newspaper Bild. "The important message for me is: we stand together. And we want all citizens to get through this time well.”

Germany braces for major economic crisis

As Berlin braced for the major economic crisis in decades with the commodities and energy prices soaring, the European nation registered the monthly trade deficit in goods for the first time since 1991. The country speculated supply chain disruption on the industrial base as well as a surge in the value of imports, and decline in exports to €125.8bn just last month. According to the statistics cited by Guardian newspaper, the manufacturing output across the eurozone fell in June for the first time since the depths of the initial lockdowns in 2020.

Elsewhere in the UK, the inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months as Russia's war worsened the global economy, pushing the basic commodities prices such as food and energy at an all time high. Governor of the Bank of England on Thursday warned that the UK will face the worst inflation as compared with other major economies as the energy crisis grips Europe, Britain, US and the ally nations.

The UK's economy would weaken earlier, and will witness the devastating impact of inflation and the looming recession much faster as a result of the energy price shock, Andrew Bailey said at a press conference in Sintra, Portugal. Britain's economy has hit a “turning point” post COVID-19 pandemic, and is grappling with new challenges such as rising cost of living, soaring energy prices due to war in Ukraine, and inflation.