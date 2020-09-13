Germany: Musicians Perform Concert On Rooftop Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as most concert halls are shuttered due to the health safety restrictions, musicians in the German city of Dresden took to their roofs of the apartment to perform harmonies. According to an AP report, The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra played tunes at an event named The Sky above Prohlis that constituted 16 alphorns, nine trumpets, and four tubas played by the musicians on the terrace of tower blocks in the city's Prohlis district, with adherence to the social distancing of at least 50 meters (164 feet) apart.

According to the report, the percussion instruments and the drums were set in a car park on top of a shopping center to give at least an hour’s time performance in Germany. Organizers of the musical event told AP that the restrictions on cultural events have led the musicians to come out in open space on rooftops with their instruments to inspire people amid the challenging times of the pandemic. Further, the event strictly abided by the safety measures, as organizers said that the event was “an answer to the pandemic crisis". Musical performance despite concert halls closed depicted that it was still possible for the music industry to go on despite the coronavirus. Also, in these challenging times of the pandemic, the musicians were singing tunes to connect with the fans and were exploring newer ways to entertain the audience.

Musicians played tunes and compositions which “all embrace the idea that several groups of musicians communicate over great distances,” the organisers said in an AP report.

Read: Chinese Virologist Claims COVID-19 Originated From Wuhan Lab, Offers Evidence

Read: Post-COVID-19 Care Gains Equal Importance With Daily Recoveries Exceeding 70,000 Mark

[A musician with alphorns perform on the roof of an apartment block for a concert featuring distant harmonies, at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Prohlis neighborhood in Dresden, Germany.]

[A musician with alphorns perform on the roof of an apartment block for a concert featuring distant harmonies, at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Prohlis neighborhood in Dresden, Germany.]

Outdoor pop-up shows

In a similar fashion, New York’s popular Philharmonic orchestra took to the streets last week amid the coronavirus pandemic to perform and entertain fans. Known as one of the oldest musical institutions of America, the symphony orchestra was seen playing outdoor pop-up shows, pickup truck emblazoned with ‘bandwagon’ and other surprise nooks and corners to allure fans. The group was spotted wearing face masks and adhering to health safety protocols while performing and wants to make the gigs safe for fans, in the footages shared online.

Read: Barcelona Report COVID-19 Has Already Cost Them Whopping €300 Million In Revenues

Read: Oklahoma COVID-19 Cases Threatened Game Against Missouri St.

(Images Credit: AP)