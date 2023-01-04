Last Updated:

Germany Not Ready To Negotiate WW-2 Reparations, Rejects Poland's $1.3 Trillion Demand

Poland has shared that Germany is not intended to engage in negotiations on any World War II reparations to Warsaw and considered the matter closed.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Arkadiusz Mularczyk

Image: AP


Poland has shared that Germany is not intended to engage in negotiations on any World War II reparations to Warsaw and has considered the matter closed. “According to the German government, the matter of reparations and compensation for war losses remains closed, and the German government does not intend to enter into negotiations on this matter,” said Poland’s Foreign Ministry, reported The Guardian. The Foreign Ministry of Poland has also approached the United Nations for support in its efforts to win compensation for some $1.3 trillion of estimated losses suffered under Nazi Germany’s 1939-45 occupation.

However, Berlin has taken a rigid stance and said that all financial claims related to the war have been settled. Further, there has been no immediate comment from the UN on the matter of the reparations between the two nations. 

READ | Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

Łukasz Jasina, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took it to Twitter and said, "Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the note of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs." 

Łukasz Jasina tweet

War reparations rejected by Germany

During the war, six million Poles, including 3 million Polish Jews, were killed, and in 1944 Warsaw was burned to the ground where about 200,000 civilians died. According to the Foreign Ministry of Poland, “The government of the Republic of Poland will continue its efforts to settle debts resulting from German aggression and occupation in the years 1939-1945,” read the statement. Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock had rejected the demand and said 'the issue is a closed chapter', during her visit to Warsaw in October, reported The Guardian. 

READ | Germany condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working in NGOs, calls out misogyny

While talking about the issue between the two nations, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, Minister for European relations said, "It’s the government’s 'moral obligation' to pursue reparations, however, the time needed for any results 'is counted not in months but in years, maybe even in generations,” reported Associated Press.

(With AP inputs) 

READ | Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID-19 restrictions
READ | Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction
READ | Joe Biden, Macron & Germany's Scholz won't get New Year's greetings from Putin; Here's why
First Published:
COMMENT