Germany Not Ready To Negotiate WW-2 Reparations, Rejects Poland's $1.3 Trillion Demand

Poland has shared that Germany is not intended to engage in negotiations on any World War II reparations to Warsaw and has considered the matter closed. “According to the German government, the matter of reparations and compensation for war losses remains closed, and the German government does not intend to enter into negotiations on this matter,” said Poland’s Foreign Ministry, reported The Guardian. The Foreign Ministry of Poland has also approached the United Nations for support in its efforts to win compensation for some $1.3 trillion of estimated losses suffered under Nazi Germany’s 1939-45 occupation.

Polska występuje do ONZ o wsparcie starań o odszkodowania za straty wyrządzone niemiecką agresją i okupacją w latach 1939-45 https://t.co/4VylsL5lxb — Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) January 3, 2023

💬 Deputy FM @arekmularczyk during today's press conference on Poland's request to United Nations Secretary-General @antonioguterres and 🇺🇳 representatives to support the efforts to compensate for losses caused by German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945 pic.twitter.com/L78SWt4KaF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) January 3, 2023

However, Berlin has taken a rigid stance and said that all financial claims related to the war have been settled. Further, there has been no immediate comment from the UN on the matter of the reparations between the two nations.

Łukasz Jasina, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took it to Twitter and said, "Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the note of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Oświadczenie Ministerstwa Spraw Zagranicznych ws.noty MSZ RFN https://t.co/MdMHn3v2PZ — Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) January 3, 2023

War reparations rejected by Germany

During the war, six million Poles, including 3 million Polish Jews, were killed, and in 1944 Warsaw was burned to the ground where about 200,000 civilians died. According to the Foreign Ministry of Poland, “The government of the Republic of Poland will continue its efforts to settle debts resulting from German aggression and occupation in the years 1939-1945,” read the statement. Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock had rejected the demand and said 'the issue is a closed chapter', during her visit to Warsaw in October, reported The Guardian.

While talking about the issue between the two nations, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, Minister for European relations said, "It’s the government’s 'moral obligation' to pursue reparations, however, the time needed for any results 'is counted not in months but in years, maybe even in generations,” reported Associated Press.

(With AP inputs)