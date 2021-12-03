Germany Outlines Closer Ties With India, Wants China To 'play Responsible Role For Peace'

Germany will continue to have a deep relationship with India, said the newly elected tripartite coalition led by Olaf Scholz. According to ANI, Germany’s newly formed coalition among social democrats, greens and liberals finalised its deal for governing the country and outlined their way ahead in a coalition document released in November. This document reportedly contains a strong reference to India and the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

As per the document, India is mentioned prominently in the coalition treaty, signalling the growing importance of the Indo-German partnership. It includes an extensive section about the Indo-Pacific and why it’s important for German foreign policy. The agreement also emphasised on the importance of intensive dialogue on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, New Delhi is mentioned in the context of the EU-India Connectivity Partnership as well as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"The coalition marks the beginning of a new era in German politics, as Chancellor Angela Merkel is not running for office anymore after 16 years being the Chancellor of Germany. The fact that India finds a mention in the new and unprecedented three-party coalition shows the growing significance of India and the region for Germany’s foreign policy," according to the statement issued by the German Embassy.

German coalition's tough stance on China

Meanwhile, as Beijing continues to tackle global outrage, the German coalition has taken a tough position on dealing with China as well. According to the documents, the coalition said that it has shaped its relation with China in the dimension of partnership, competition and systemic rivalry. On the basis of human rights and applicable international law, the coalition will also seek cooperation with China wherever possible.

“We want fair rules in the increasing competition with China,” the document said, adding, “Our expectation of Chinese foreign policy is that it will play a responsible role for peace and stability in its neighbourhood. We are committed to ensuring that territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas are settled on the basis of international law of the sea."

Further, it also added that a change in the status quo in the Strait of Taiwan can only take place peacefully and by mutual agreement. As part of the EU’s one China policy, the coalition supports the relevant participation of democratic Taiwan in international organisations. In its documents, the coalition also clearly addressed China’s human rights violations, especially in the Xinjiang region.

“The principle of ‘one country-two systems’ in Hong Kong must be reasserted," the document added.

(With inputs from ANI)