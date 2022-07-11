Germany Preparing For 'different Scenarios' Concerning Russian Gas Supply: FM Baerbock

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the German government has been making preparations "for all the different scenarios" concerned with Russian gas supply. Baerbock said that Russia has been unpredictable in the war against Russia and with regards to following rules like exporting energy, Der Spiegel reported. She further stated that the government will make every effort to ensure that the shortage of gas supplies from Russia does not cause division in society.

Annalena Baerbock said that the German government will work to ensure that things remain "fair" if Berlin has "less energy and less heat supply." Baerbock made the remarks after she held a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo. She rejected calls from the European Union to extend the operating life of the nuclear power plants that function in Germany. The statement of Annalena Baerbock comes at a time when Russia has reportedly shut down the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 to Germany for maintenance work which would last for around 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Federal Network Agency President, Klaus Muller, said that the situation of gas supply from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remains uncertain, Der Spiegel reported citing ZDF. Muller said that they have been getting "very different signals" from Russia. He called on the people in Germany to save gas and stressed that operating nuclear power plants for longer was not a solution. A spokesperson for Nord Stream AG told the German Press Agency that the supply of Russian gas for maintenance work has been shut down since 6 am and it will take a few more hours for the supply to be completely zero, as per the Der Spiegel news report. The operating company has said that the maintenance work will take 10 days and no gas will be supplied through the pipeline to Germany.

Canada allows Siemens to return repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany

Canada has permitted Siemens to return the repaired turbine to Germany for the Nordstream 1 pipeline, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson has said. Jonathan Wilkinson in a statement released on Twitter said that Canada will "grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada" to return the repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany. Wilkinson said that the Canadian government has taken the decision to support Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to "transition away from Russian oil and gas." He noted that the absence of a necessary supply of natural gas will affect the economy of Germany and Germans could be unable to heat their homes during winter.

