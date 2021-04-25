Germany Preparing 'Mission Of Support' To Aid India In COVID-19 Fight: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday expressed solidarity with India over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, sharing that Germany was urgently preparing a 'Mission of Support' to help India tide over the health crisis. Taking to Twitter, Angela Merkel's official spokesperson Steffen Seibert shared her statement where the Chancellor expressed her sympathy with India over the suffering assuring that Germany stands in solidarity with the citizens in the fight against the virus.

"To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities. The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," Merkel said in the message.

Earlier this week, German Health Minister Jens Spahn had raised an alarm over the rising cases of Coronavirus in Germany calling for stricter coronavirus measures are to take effect in the country. The nation has cleared an urgent plan to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the virus is spreading too quickly and to apply an "emergency brake" in areas of high infection. Germany recorded 23,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as per figures of the Robert Koch Institut.

India on the other hand is currently engulfed in the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic with the country recording more than 2.5 lakh new cases on average. On April 24, India recorded nearly 3.49 lakh fresh cases, which is the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, over 2,700 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus.