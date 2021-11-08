Germany: Probe Reveals Suspect Who Stabbed Passengers On Train Suffers From Mental Illness

German Police on Sunday detained a 27-year-old "mentally ill" man who stabbed four people with a knife inside a high-speed train. On Saturday, the suspect attacked the victims "at random" with no clear indication of terror motive, authorities told at a press briefing, as reported by the Associated Press. The detainee is said to be a Syrian citizen living in Germany since 2014.

The suspect, who was a resident of Passa went on a killing spree a day after he lost his job. Initial investigation and evaluation indicated that he suffered from mental illness, including potential "paranoid schizophrenia," the AP reported, citing chief prosecutor Gerhard Neuhof as saying to the reporters at Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. Reportedly, the suspect assumed that he was being followed by the police for some time." He also confessed that he attacked the first victim out of suspicion thinking that he was threatening him and "wanted to kill him," Neuhof added.

According to AP, shortly before 9 am on Saturday, the police authorities received a call reporting a man with a knife was attacking passengers on Intercity Express train 928. The train was en route to Nuremberg in southeastern Germany from Regensburg. The suspect was arrested "without resistance" from the train at a station between Regensburg and Nuremberg after the attack and was transferred to a psychiatric clinic after he displayed signs of mental illness.

The man used an 8-centimetre folding knife and stabbed a 26-year-old man who was travelling on the same train, on his head. Then he attacked two 60-year-old men, plunging the knife into the head and torso of one of them. The suspect then moved from the Intercity Express to another train and stabbed a 39-year-old man on his upper body, the authorities informed. All the victims were locals from Regensburg and the nearby Passa area. Two out of the four were admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said that the line between both the cities has been shut down. The train is currently stationed at the Seubersdorf station. "There is currently no more detailed information on the people involved. It will be reported. A press officer will be on-site shortly,” German Police said in a statement on November 6.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/ Pixabay (representative)