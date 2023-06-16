Germany Releases Its 1st National Security Strategy; Critics Say It Doesn't Go Far Enough

Germany, haunted by its dark past dating back to the days of Nazi rule, is taking a momentous step. Since the end of World War II, Berlin has avoided focussing on military issues. However, now, in a bid to address contemporary military, economic, and geopolitical challenges, including the impact of climate change, the government under the leadership of Olaf Scholz has unveiled a national security strategy for the first time since World War II.

3 things you need to know

Chancellor Olaf Scholz presented the 75-page national security strategy on 14th June. The plan aims to bolster military capabilities, with the goal of making German military the most effective conventional force in Europe.

The security strategy was a key component of the coalition agreement established when the current government assumed power in December 2021. However, internal disagreements within the three-party coalition delayed the plan's release, leading to concerns of potential dilution.

The ongoing war in Ukraine created a sense of urgency for Germany to assume its military responsibilities, which it had largely avoided.

What has been the reaction?

While analysts generally view the security plan as a positive step forward, doubts remain regarding its implementation within a coalition government framework. Questions linger over whether the various ministries will wholeheartedly commit to the plan's ambitions and allocate sufficient funding.

Whilst Rachel Rizzo, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center said that -

"Germany’s new national security strategy calls out Russia as “the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.” For now, that means Germany isn’t at risk of going back to the way things were regarding its relationship with Russia. That is good news."

John Fleck, senior director of the Europe Centre said -

"Germany has to build the strategic culture across government and society to consider geopolitical and security matters more prominently in comprehensive ways."

What are the wrinkles in the new national security strategy?

There are several. Chancellor Scholz's commitment to meeting NATO's defence spending target of 2% of GDP by next year comes with a caveat, suggesting it will be achieved as an average over multiple years. Additionally, the defence minister's request for increased funding to rebuild the German military has been rejected, potentially impacting the effectiveness of the security strategy.

The coalition government has also deferred addressing contentious issues such as China. A separate paper dedicated to China policy will be released next month. Similarly, the proposal for a German national security council has been abandoned after heated debates among the coalition parties. "A huge missed opportunity is the lack of institutional and process changes," said Fleck, whilst adding "here, clearly the creation of a National Security Council–like format stands out. Most long-term observers of Germany will agree this is urgently needed to effectively coordinate an inter-agency process across the federal government and with state authorities and international partners, but also to drive strategic culture more in the medium term."

What are critics saying?

Opposition legislator Norbert Röttgen has criticised the security strategy as lacking a clear vision, describing it as a compromised result of a divided coalition government. He is of the view that key concerns have not been addressed, such as the German stance on a European security order post-war and NATO membership for countries like Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. He also flagged the fact that the document doesn't mention the word Taiwan even once.

He is not alone. "This strategy is comprehensive when it comes to nontraditional hard security threats, but it fails to address hard power questions in new arenas of competition," said Roderick Kefferpütz, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

Rachel Rizzo said that "Germany’s national security strategy states that “the Federal Government will make the Bundeswehr one of the most effective conventional armed forces in Europe in the coming years, one that is able to respond and act rapidly at all times.” Given the current state of the Bundeswehr, it has a long way to go."

What is the main takeaway?

Germany's comprehensive national security strategy represents a significant departure from its post-war pacifist approach. As the country confronts evolving threats and seeks to balance foreign, domestic, and economic priorities, the implementation and funding allocation within the coalition government will be crucial in determining the plan's effectiveness.