Germany Reports First Omicron-related Death Amid COVID-19 Surge

On Thursday, Germany became the fourth country to record its first death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency announced. According to the Deutsche Welle media outlet, the RKI informed that the person was between the ages of 60 and 79. It is to mention that so far, around 3,198 omicron cases have been detected in Germany. Of these, nearly 48 people are being treated in the hospital.

Now, to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases, earlier this week, the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had informed that the nation will enact new restrictions starting December 28. These restrictions include limiting private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and the closure of nightclubs and discos. Lauterbach has also warned that a surge in cases due to the new Omicron variant is expected around New Year.

Fourth vaccine shot may be needed: Germany

Amid the rise in new COVID-19 cases, the German Health Minister has suggested that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for protection against Omicron. Lauterbach said that he has already ordered 80 million doses of a BioNTech vaccine that targets the new variant which is expected to arrive in the country by May 2022. Additionally, he has also ordered four million doses of the newly approved vaccine, Novavax, which is comparatively more acceptable to vaccine sceptics.

As Omicron spread worries the world, the German health minister noted that it would not be possible to control the coming waves of COVID-19 infection led by the new variant, without a vaccine mandate. It is to note that on Tuesday, German officials agreed to introduce COVID-19 restrictions after the Christmas holidays, including limits on private gatherings, shutting down of night clubs & discos, and banning spectators at football matches from December 28. As per the report, Germany on Wednesday registered 45,659 new coronavirus cases and the death toll rose by 510.

