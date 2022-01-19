Germany Reports More Than 100,000 COVID Cases In 24 Hours; Weekly Incidence Rate Above 580

Germany has reported 112,323 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The statistics have been published by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday, 19 January. The Institute in the latest data revealed that 239 more deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in Germany. Germany is presently witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

According to the statistics provided by the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence rate has now reached 584.4 new infections per 100,000 people. The new 112,323 COVID-19 cases in Germany have taken the overall tally to 8,186,850. 239 more fatalities have been reported due to COVID-19 taking the total number of deaths to 1,16,081. According to Robert Koch Institute, as of January 19, 62.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 60.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 39.6 million people have received the booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to RTL News, Germany Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has expected the peak of the current COVID-19 wave in mid-February. He stated that the number of people getting infected is already more than the official incidence. Karl Lauterbach stressed that the COVID-19 restrictions will not be able to reduce the number of cases without the personal responsibility of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions in Germany

On January 7, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors agreed on introducing new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. According to new restrictions, people need to show proof of receiving a booster dose of vaccine or provide a negative report, in addition, to a fully vaccination certificate or recovery from the virus for entry to restaurants and bars, according to AP. The authorities also agreed to shorten quarantine or self-isolation periods.

People who have received boosters will no longer have to go into quarantine after having contact with COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus in the past three months need not to quarantine after coming in contact with coronavirus cases, as per the AP report. All others can end their quarantine or self-isolation period after 10 days if they don’t have symptoms. They can even cut the quarantine period to seven days with a negative test.

