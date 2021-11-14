Germany: Retailer Edeka Nord To Pay 5,000 Euros In Bonus To Fully Vaccinated Employees

In a unique bid to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, a German online wholesale company has offered to pay a bonus of 5,000 euros to any of its employees who shows a full vaccination certificate by the end of the year. According to a report by Deutsche Welle, Hamburg based supermarket chain Edeka Nord will offer gift cards for its stores that get vaccinated against viral infections. With Germany struggling to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign and high infection rate, the move could prove crucial.

As of now, the offer applies to only people who belong to the second vaccination group that is those with chronic lung diseases. Notably, two of its rival retailers-Lidl and Aldi-have been offering the bonus for months now. While Lidl offers employees at its US stores $200 if they get jabbed, Aldi pays its employees two hours worth of pay for every vaccine dose. According to Deutsche Welle, other major companies including Starbucks, McDonald's, and Aldi Nord have offered similar perks to their employees in the US.

Germany has reported a total of 5,009,388 cases with 98,159 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest tally by worldometers. Now, amid the looming danger of the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic, German authorities have decided to impose a ban on unvaccinated people from entering restaurants, bars, cinemas, and other entertainment venues in the capital of Germany, Berlin, CNN reported. The ban on unvaccinated people will come into effect on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Berlin introduces '2G' rule

Earlier on Wednesday, Berlin's Senate announced an expansion of the so-called '2G' rules that bar people without two jabs from entry. To curtail the spread of the hyper-contagious delta variant, officials have introduced a number of new rules, including restrictions on outdoor activities, setting a limit of no more than 2,000 visitors, and a full ban on unvaccinated adults. Meanwhile, the sudden surge in COVID cases has also escalated concerns for the government.

Recently, in a video message, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the people of Germany to get vaccinated and also highlighted the need for an increased vaccination drive. "In Germany, I must say, unfortunately, that our vaccination rate isn't high enough to prevent the fast spread of the virus," said Merkel.

Image: PTI/Unsplash