Germany Says Gazprom's Gas Supply Reduction Via Nord Stream 1 'politically Motivated'

A day after Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz termed the move as politically motivated. He echoed the statements of Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck who claimed that the decision to cut the supplies was "a political decision and not a technically justifiable decision." Notably, the company has reduced gas supplies to Germany by 40% citing technical engine issues and delays in repair work by Siemens - a Munich-based automation company.

"Germany was aware of the need to service the pipeline but the first set of maintenance works where this would have become relevant will not take place until autumn," Habeck told German news outlet, The Local. He further stated that Germany was keeping an eye on the impact on the gas market, but there was "no supply concern in the country as of now". Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline.

Germany relies heavily on Russian gas imports

"A gas compressor unit had not been returned from repair in time by Siemens. As a result, only up to 100 million cubic metres of gas can now be pumped through the pipeline every day, compared to the plan of 167 million cubic meters," Gazprom said in a statement.

The company further stated that only three units can be used for pumping currently at the Portovaya compressor station. Several European countries, including Germany, rely heavily on Russian gas imports to meet their energy requirements. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, European countries have sought to limit their reliance on Russian imports, but opinion is divided on whether or not to impose a complete fuel embargo.

Russia claims EU won't be able to replace Russian oil & gas in next 5-10 years

It is pertinent to mention here that several countries, including members of the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war on Ukraine in late February.

However, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has claimed that the European Union (EU) will not be able to fully replace Russian oil and gas in the next five to 10 years. He also stated that this opinion is echoed by the significant players in the global energy market. According to Novak, Europe has very few viable alternatives to Russian energy.

(Image: Shutterstock/@olafscholz/Instagram)