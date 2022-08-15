Germany Says 'no More Dependence On Russian Gas, Must Rebuild At Lightning Speed'

Ever since Russia launched a full-scale military offensive against neighbouring Ukraine, the conflict has rallied Western nations to stand together against Moscow, while supporting Kyiv to defend its sovereignty. In retaliation for Russia's war, the West has imposed several sanctions on the Kremlin and has been working to decrease dependency on Russian energy supplies.

In light of the same, on Monday, German Vice-Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Berlin will no longer depend on Russian gas, Ria.ru reported.

Habeck said that Germany's business model, which relied on Russian gas, is over, and now the country will no longer rely on Russian energy. He further stated that Germany will work towards rebuilding its energy systems.

"Germany built a business model that was heavily based on dependence on cheap Russian gas and thus on a president who violates international law, for whom liberal democracies and their values are declared enemies. Germany will no longer rely on Russian energy. We must rebuild at lightning speed," Habeck said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Ria.ru report, the German Vice-Chancellor noted that these types of steps are hard to take, as, at this juncture, the government will also have to support other companies at the expense of the state budget as well as introduce an additional utility fee for gas heating, but he asserted that the country is ready to end the years-long dependency on Russian gas.

Germany's gas storage reaches 75% capacity before planned time

On Saturday, Germany announced that its gas storage has already reached the target of 75% before the estimated time. On the evening of August 13, operator companies confirmed that 75.43% of gas storage was full, reported Deutsche Welle. The European Union announced in May that German gas facilities must reach the 75% mark by September 1. Notably, the said target has been achieved by Germany after it increased the filling of storage facilities which was possible due to a sharp decline in gas consumption in the summer and an increase in the volume of imported blue fuel from northwestern Europe, said the Association of German Gas and Hydrogen Storage System Operators INES, as per DW.

According to EU regulations, German warehouses must be filled at least 85% by October 1 and 95% by November 1. However, if the current pace is maintained, the said targets are likely to be achieved earlier. According to the EU plan, the increased gas reserves should allow compensation for any fluctuations in the gas market, including the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia.

(Image: AP)