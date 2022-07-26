Germany Says 'no Technical Reason' For Gas Supply Reduction After Gazprom's Announcement

Germany's Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection has said that there was "no technical reason" for the reduction in gas supply through Nord Stream 1. The statement of the German ministry comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it will cut supplies of gas to Europe through its main pipeline to 20% of its capacity, according to AP. Citing technical conditions, Gazprom said that it will be shutting down one more gas turbine engine produced by Siemens on Twitter.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Germany's Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection stressed that they are "closely monitoring" the situation along with the Federal Network Agency and the gas crisis team. The ministry emphasized that the sanctions approval required for the delivery of the turbine has been granted. According to Germany's Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection, the exemption has been given by the Canadian government and there is no exemption needed in the sanctions imposed by European Union. Notably, Canada announced allowing Siemens to return the repaired turbine to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Klaus Muller, the chief of Germany’s network regulator, has confirmed the reduction of gas supplies from 27 July on Twitter.

Zur Ankündigung von #Gazprom: Nach unseren Informationen liegt kein technischer Grund für eine Reduktion der Gaslieferungen durch #NordStream1 vor. Das BMWK beobachtet die Lage in engem Austausch mit der @bnetza und dem Krisenteam Gas sehr genau. #NS1 #Versorgungssicherheit (1/2) — Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz (@BMWK) July 25, 2022

Gazprom announces reduction in gas supply to Europe

Gazprom in the tweet announced that "the daily throughput" of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will be up to 33 million cubic meters from 27 July at 7 am (Moscow time). The decision of the Russian energy giant comes at a time when the European nations have been making efforts to store energy for the winter season. The announcement regarding a reduction in the supply of gas comes after the Russian energy giant raised questions about the return of repaired equipment and the documents received from Siemens.

In the statement released on Twitter, Gazprom said, "the issues regarding the sanctions imposed by the EU and the UK remain unsolved for Gazprom, although the resolution of such issues is important for delivering the engine to Russia and performing urgent major repair of other turbine engines for the Portovaya CS." It further called on Siemens to give prompt support in providing required documents and clarifications regarding the pending matters.

Earlier in June, Gazprom had cut the deliveries of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline by 60% over technical issues involving the equipment that Siemens Energy could not send to Russia due to the sanctions imposed by Canada. According to AP, Germany has repeatedly rejected Gazprom's claims for cutting the gas supplies and called it a ''political decision" for creating uncertainty and causing an increase in energy prices.

