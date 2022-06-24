Germany Scraps Nazi-era Law That Criminalises Doctors 'advertising Abortions'

German lawmakers on Friday voted for a motion to end the indefinite ban on advertising abortions imposed by the former center-right Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany’s justice minister on June 23 announced that he aims to pass a law as early as next month to scrap the criminal code that bans doctors “advertising” abortions as it is no longer relevant to the state’s liberal social policies and is in place from Nazi-era. In a statement published by Germany’s Funke newspaper, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that there has been a “huge reform backlog” on social policy and that such measures were no longer needed to be in place.

Berlin scrambles to end 'untenable legal situation'

“We want to end an untenable legal situation,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said.

Announcing that the government is scrapping controversial paragraphs, Buschmann added: “The current legal situation is that doctors who give factual information about their work, and for example give information on the methods they use to carry out terminations, have to expect criminal investigations and convictions.”

And therefore, the German minister reiterated that it is important to scrap a paragraph in Germany’s criminal code that bans “advertising” abortions as an initial move to safeguard the rights of the pro-choice women.

The ban violation incurs a financial penalty or prison sentence of up to two years. Buschmann said that the controversial paragraph 219a demonstrates a “penal risk” for doctors performing legal abortions and must be removed with consensus. The laws must adhere to the social policies drafted by the new governing coalition of Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats Greens and Free Democrats, he reminded.

“Many women who wrestle with themselves on the question of an abortion look for advice on the internet,” Buschmann told the paper. “It cannot be that, of all people, the doctors who are professionally best qualified to inform them aren’t allowed to provide information there.”

The nearly 40-year-old legistlation also lists controversial provisions such as the psychological assessment of the LGBTQ+ and transsexual population. It also mandates the German courts to make a verdict on changing gender that involves series of intimate questions. These provisions need to b replaced with new “self-determination law,” the German minister iterated.