Germany: Several Arrested In Berlin After Scuffle Amid Protest Against New Lockdown Rules

Defying the court’s order, several protestors took to the streets in Berlin to demonstrate against the lockdown rules levied by the German government. A scuffle broke out between protestors and the police officers who were trying to control the demonstrators participating in the illegal protest on Sunday. Several protestors were arrested after the incident.

Several arrested after protestors clash with German police

Berlin.. thousands gather against Covid restrictions despite a ban by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/wzEo1Xwfgo — Pelham_3 (@Resist_03) August 1, 2021

Berlin police officials alleged that the protestors went way out of line and had also attacked and harassed the police officers who were doing their duty. Most of them ignored the roadblocks and signboards placed by police in Berlin’s western Charlottenburg district.

Berlin, Germany - Following a ban on demonstrations the police are arresting bus drivers pic.twitter.com/7DgfMtOyzw — Happy Harry (@HappyHarryMedia) August 1, 2021

In a tweet, Berlin Police said, "They tried to break through the police chain and pull out our colleagues. This led to the use of irritants, batons and physical violence." The Berlin police department deployed more than 2,000 officers around the city. As the crowds grew in the afternoon, officers who sought to redirect protesters or disband larger groups were “harassed and attacked”, Berlin police said to AP.

The protests, including in Berlin's Charlottenburg neighbourhood and the Tiergarten park, led to multiple arrests, police said. As the crowds made their way towards the Brandenburg Gate, police warned via loudspeaker that they would use water cannons if protesters did not disperse, the AP news agency reported.

Was passiert, wenn man mit zu wenig Kräften @polizeiberlin in die Lage fährt? 😖 pic.twitter.com/U2P0gDIsP8 — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) August 1, 2021

The protest on Sunday was called by the Querdenker group, which has been protesting against the government’s COVID-19 restrictions since 2020. Earlier, the top court had ordered to ban public rallies and demonstrations, seeing the surging rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The Sunday’s protest had also been banned by the court, in which around 22,500 people were expected to participate. As reported by AP, The court’s order had ruled out the public demonstration against COVID restrictions and had said it could not allow the rallies to go ahead, as it feared that the COVID-19 appropriate measures will not be followed and the protocols of mask-wearing and social-distancing will be flouted.

COVID-19 restrictions in Germany

Germany eased many of its coronavirus restrictions in May, including the reopening of restaurants and bars. Still, many activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants or staying in a hotel, require that proof that an individual is either fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus, or can show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.



(With AP Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@Reporter_Flash