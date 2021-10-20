Germany: Sex Workers Oppose Mandatory Registration; 'still A Very Stigmatised Job'

It has been five years since Germany enacted the controversial Prostitution Protection Act which mandates registration for sex workers. While the federal administration advocated the law saying that it keeps sex workers informed about their rights and obligations, those involved in the business say it has made them more vulnerable given the exposure of their personal information. "People who have no idea about sex work say: 'It's just a pass, that's not so bad.' But sex work is still a very stigmatised job in Germany. And that means that many people can't really 'out themselves,' or know that their data is being recorded somewhere,” Ruby Rebelde, a spokeswoman for the Hydra organization told state broadcaster, Deutsche Welle.

Under the law, all sex workers are mandated to register themselves with the federal government to continue working in the field. Those who do not, risk prosecution. Notably, Germany accounts for more than 10 lakh sex workers, reveals a Business Insider report. With Pascha- the largest brothel across the continent- prostitution in Germany is roughly a business worth more than US$ 16 billion.

Olivia, who immigrated to capital Berlin from a small German town in quest of a ‘more exciting life’ told Deutsche Welle that sex work will go on- with or without registration. Describing her own experience in the industry, she revealed that since the law was passed, she has worked at “different levels” including working independently as well as for a luxury escort service, in a brothel, erotic masseuse, or even at home.

"It's not without reason that people say it is the oldest profession in the world," she told DW, adding, "people will always find a way to do sex work."

Additional disadvantage

An additional disadvantage of the law is that it prohibits sex workers from living and working together as a pair or larger group, a common arrangement offering security to sex workers if clients prove violent or attempt blackmail. Supporters of the law assert that it has increased security by making the business more transparent. But, those who are involved in sex work say that blackmailing has increased in isolated situations.

"With the registration according to the Prostitution Protection Act, the state has the opportunity to shed light on people's rights in the field of sex work," Ann-Kathrin Biewener, sex work spokeswoman for the city of Berlin told DW. "Working together is much safer because you can keep an eye on each other and share experiences," explained Rebelde, in a counter statement.

