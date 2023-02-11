Germany Stalls Plan Of Excavating WWI Tunnel To Recover Bodies Of Soldiers

Germany's government on February 11 announced that it has stalled the plans of excavating and recovering the bodies of more than 200 German soldiers who were "buried alive" in the Winterberg Tunnel that ran via northeastern France during World War I [WWI]. The Bundestag has decided to declare the burial site as the war memorial which would bring it under state protection, Germany’s war grave commission, the Volksbund, and the French government announced after they reached the consensus, according to American broadcaster CNN.

The French and the German ministers unveiled the decision at France's 1969 founded Caverne du Dragon. A Franco-German team had excavated the site for as far as 64 meters (210 feet) but “did not find any remains,” a spokesperson stated.

Credit: Chemin des Dames/ French government

“Rescue efforts to reach the remains in 2021 and 2022 had proven very difficult,” a spokeswoman for the Volksbund told the American broadcaster. Furthermore, she was quoted saying that there have been “several attempts" to dig open a “very deep and very long” tunnel that is still contaminated by ammunition.

Credit: Chemin des Dames/ French government

Tunnel seized by Germans on January 25, 1915

During the battle on May 4, 1917, the French troops attacked the German Army with heavy artillery, knocking the Winterberg tunnel situated on the Chemin des Dames or “Lady’s Way" in between two wide valleys. The tunnel from the Great War in France was first seized by the Germans on January 25, 1915. They later dug out a tunnel to link the Creute to a quarry located in the southern part of the Ailette Valley and converted the tunnel into underground barracks equipped with an electricity network, first-aid posts, and firing positions. During WWI, the French captured the tunnel on June 25, 1917.

The German troops from the 111th Baden Reserve Infantry Regiment had fled into the tunnel as French ammunition exploded. As the entrance collapsed, more than 200 German soldiers from the infantry were trapped inside. For several years, there have been attempts made by both Volksbund and French partners to find the buried tunnel entrance and search for the bodies of the Germans. German government planned to honour the fallen soldiers. Once the legal requirements for a war cemetery site are met, the process would begin, the officials noted with the outlet.