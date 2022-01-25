An 18-year-old student on Monday, Jan 24 opened gunfire inside the lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing one young woman and injuring three others. The lone teen gunman “wildly" shot live ammunition around the amphitheatre, before fleeing the scene armed, eyewitnesses told the news agencies. The student studies biology at the institution located in south-western Germany, Siegfried Kollmar, the regional chief of police told Evening Standard. He has no previous criminal history or known police record about possession of weapons or any other complaints, Kollmar informed.

"The suspect had no driving license. The suspect had no gun license. This makes him a very unusual case," police's statement read on Monday.

Police further said at a news conference that officers searched the student's home in Mannheim but it is too soon for determining the motive behind the attack. The teen had used a double-barrelled shotgun and the 29 witnesses in the lecture hall told the officers that "only one person went in, shot and went out, and no-one else was seen".

Police examined the shotgun used by the attacker.[Credit: AP/Michael Probst]

'People will be punished': Teen gunman's text

The now-fled teen had sent a text message shortly before the shooting to his father, purportedly speaking about his classmates that read: “People will be punished.” While the German officers launched a probe into the incident, the actual motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time. More than 400 officers had responded to the scene. Kolmar told the press that some angles of the case are being investigated including that the main suspect suffers from psychological illness that may have propelled him into this crime. On an unfateful day, he was carrying several rifles in his backpack. He later went on the shooting rampage inside a lecture hall at the university at random students.

A person was killed and three others were injured in the shooting.[Credit: AP/Michael Probst]

The teen gunman had acquired the arms abroad and at the time of the attack carried about 100 rounds of ammunition, said, Kollmar. After the reported incident, a 23-year-old German woman’s body was recovered outside the university by the police. The victim died on the spot due to a gunshot wound. Among those seriously injured were two German women and a German-Italian man. The institute is located south of Frankfurt and had about 160,000 residents at the time of the incident.