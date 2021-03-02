Germany Summons Myanmar Envoy Over Aung San Suu Kyi's Arrest & Anti-coup Protest Crackdown

Germany on March 1, summoned Myanmar’s ambassador to condemn a recent crackdown on civilians as the political crisis continues to jolt the South Asian nation. The report was confirmed by a spokesperson for the German Federal Foreign Office, who, while speaking to media reporters said, “We summoned Myanmar's ambassador today to make this position clear.” In what is being termed as the “bloodiest day” in the country’s recent protests, 18 people were killed while many others severely wounded.

Meanwhile, voicing “consternation” over the crackdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said that such “deadly violence” against “peaceful demonstrations” cannot be justified. Seibert further said the German government has urged the military junta to end its crackdown, "to exercise utmost restraint" and engage in democratic dialogue with country leaders to restore democracy. The country also called for the release of ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who has been detained since the military junta first took control on February 1.

Read:Myanmar Military Coup Timeline: Here's What Happened In A Month Since Suu Kyi's Detention

Read: IN PICS: Tense Scenes From Myanmar Streets One Month After Military Coup

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, 18 people have been killed and 30 others wounded in an anti-military protest on February 28. In a statement later, it said that the fatalities were a direct result of live ammunition fired on a gathering of demonstrators in at least six cities. Yangon, the erstwhile capital of Myanmar and its largest city was amongst those which came under fire in addition to Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.

Highest single day toll

The latest fatalities mark the highest single-day death toll in the country since protests against the Military junta began earlier this month. Additionally, at least 1000 people were reportedly detained by law enforcers in an attempt to quell the protests, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners reported. A journalist, Thein Zaw, working for the Associated Press was also taken into custody while reporting on the Burmese atrocities.

Led by Min Aung Hlaing, the army has stepped up its effort to quell the nationwide protests, including internet blackout. On Sunday, they were also reported to have used tear gas and water cannons to clear the streets. Over 1,132, people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the Coup d'état on February 1.

Read: Myanmar: 18 Killed, 30 Wounded In Anti-military Protests, Says UN Body

Read: US On Violence In Myanmar: 'We're Preparing Additional Actions To Impose Further Costs'

Image: Associated Press