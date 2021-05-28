Germany To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Children Over 12 From June 7

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, May 27, announced that Germany will begin giving Coronavirus vaccines to children over the age of 12 from June 7, said reports. However, she emphasized that vaccination would not be mandatory and would have no influence on whether or not children could attend a school or go on vacation.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency is anticipated to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. It is already legal in the EU for people over the age of 16.

Germany kickstarts vaccination drive for children

Merkel noted that from June 7 children and young people aged 12 and up will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those who are interested will be administered at least the first of two shots by the end of August, just in time for the start of the new school year, she continued. The essential message to parents, she said, is that immunizations will not be mandatory. Merkel asserted that vaccinations will not be required in schools. It's also a myth that families may only go on vacation with a child who has been vaccinated, she clarified.

In the fight against the pandemic, inoculating children is viewed as a critical step toward achieving herd immunity. Over-12s are already being vaccinated in Canada and the United States. However, specialists have heeded warnings, pointing out that severe COVID affects only a small percentage of youngsters and that vaccination supplies are still limited. Merkel encouraged patience, stating that not every parent will be able to see their child straight away. It's not over yet, she exclaimed.

Germany vaccination for children above age 12

Shortly after the Pfizer vaccine is licensed, Germany's STIKO vaccination regulator will issue recommendations for over -12s. The CDC has already stated that the vaccine will be recommended only for children in high-risk groups, such as those with underlying medical disorders. Everyone over the age of -12 will be able to get vaccinated, similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is officially prescribed exclusively for individuals over the age of 60 in Germany but is available to everyone who has talked with their doctor.

The Coronavirus inoculation campaign in Europe's largest economy has moved into high gear in recent weeks after a much-criticized tardy start. Moreover, 40% of adults have received their first vaccination, and 15% are fully immunized. The faster approach, along with speedy testing and widespread shutdowns, has helped Germany break a third Coronavirus outbreak and ease restrictions. Reminding people that the "pandemic is not over", Merkel asked Germans to keep countermeasures like social distancing, masking, and airing out rooms in place.

Picture Credit: AP/PTI