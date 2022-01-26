Germany To Continue Providing Economic Aid To Ukraine, Assures Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Amid the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Germany asserted its stance on the situation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Berlin will continue to provide economic help to Kyiv. As per the reports of ANI, however, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen, expressing great regret with the German government's position on the failure to provide Kyiv with defence weapons. The Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk stated that the decision to not provide Kyiv with defence aid may have an impact on bilateral relations.

In the meanwhile, Chancellor Scholz stated after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron that in recent years, the federal government has consistently decided not to transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine. He also said that there are causes for this, including all of the events of recent years and decades. He further said that despite this, they have done a lot to promote Ukraine's economic and democratic development.

Scholz urged Russia to take concrete steps to de-escalate tensions

Scholz urged Russia to take concrete steps to de-escalate tensions. He stated that a Russian challenge to Ukraine's territorial integrity would have severe consequences for Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the two countries are unified in the need for a de-escalation in Ukraine. Both the leaders stated that diplomatic negotiations will continue, according to DW News. Representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France will gather in Paris on Wednesday for discussions.

The French president also stated that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday as part of a demanding engagement with the Kremlin, according to DW News. Germany and France have already indicated their doubts about imposing more sanctions on Russia. Scholz has previously stated that European countries must evaluate the cost of sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as the impact on their own economies. Germany is a significant Russian gas importer.

Personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin

However, US President stated that he will consider imposing personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden stated that if Russia made a move against the country, which sits on its south-western border, there would be enormous ramifications for the rest of the globe. His remarks came as other Western leaders warned that Russia will pay a high price for its incursion.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP