Germany To Host Group Of Seven Summit At Schloss Elmau In June 2022

In a key development, the German administration has announced that the Group of Seven(G7) summit is scheduled to take place at Schloss Elmau. The G7 meeting will take place in Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in Bavarian Alps from June 26 to Jun 28 in 2022, according to a report by ANI. This year, the G7 summit was held from June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, England during the United Kingdom’s tenure of the presidency of the G7.

This will be the first G7 meeting after the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assumed office in December after Angela Merkel. The German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit informed that Schloss Elmau in Germany fulfils all the “logistical and security requirements” of the G7 summit venue, as per ANI report The G7 comprises Germany, France, Japan, Britain, Italy, the United States and Canada. Apart from G7 nations, the European Nation is represented at all the meetings of G7.

G7 Foreign and Development ministers summit

The UK, which holds the rotational presidency of Group of Seven (G7) nations held a summit of Foreign and Development Ministers from seven nations in Liverpool from Friday, 10 December to Sunday, 12 December. British Foreign secretary Liz Truss welcomed counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the European Union (EU) for three days. Since the UK acquired the G7 presidency for this year, the summit was the second in-person gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers.

During the summit, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers expressed concerns about China "coercive" economic policies. The ministers also discussed "the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang," ANI cited a statement issued by Britain, the G7 chair. Furthermore, G7 ministers and ASEAN reiterated their "shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The G7 Foreign Ministers and the European Union urged Russia to follow international commitments on transparency of military activities amid the tensions near the Ukraine border.

